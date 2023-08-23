Governor, city leaders honor Tuskegee Airmen, women Air Force pilots at exhibit opening By Lynn Forkell Greene Published August 23, 2023 at 5:28PM Virignia Gov. Glenn Youngkin touches a P-51C Mustang – one of the Redtail airplanes made famous by the Tuskegee Airmen. [Photo: Lynn Forkell Greene] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Lynn Forkell Greene View all posts #Locals Only #Manassas Regional Airport