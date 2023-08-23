Governor, city leaders honor Tuskegee Airmen, women Air Force pilots at exhibit opening

By Lynn Forkell Greene
Virignia Gov. Glenn Youngkin touches a P-51C Mustang – one of the Redtail airplanes made famous by the Tuskegee Airmen. [Photo: Lynn Forkell Greene]

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