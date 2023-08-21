Train strikes, kills man walking on tracks in Manassas

Manassas police: “Pedestrian Struck by Train — On August 18, 2023, at 10:54 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to the area of the train crossing on West Street. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old male on the train tracks. Rescue was summoned and declared the male deceased. The initial investigation located several witnesses that said that the male subject attempted to jump onto a moving train and fell under it. The investigation is active and ongoing.”