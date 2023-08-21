Manassas police: “Pedestrian Struck by Train — On August 18, 2023, at 10:54 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to the area of the train crossing on West Street. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old male on the train tracks. Rescue was summoned and declared the male deceased. The initial investigation located several witnesses that said that the male subject attempted to jump onto a moving train and fell under it. The investigation is active and ongoing.”
Train strikes, kills man walking on tracks in Manassas
Author
-
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!