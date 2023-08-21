Obituary: Thelma Ann Green (1935-2023)

Thelma Ann Green (Age 88)

Memorial service info

In Loving Memory of Thelma Ann Green (1935 – 2023)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thelma Ann Green, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cherished member of the community, and a passionate woman for Christ. Thelma was born on March 20, 1935, in Reidsville, NC as the sixth child of ten born to Joe Pickard and Zenobia Stokes. In 1939, the family moved to Washington, D.C., where Thelma would come to leave an indelible mark on all the lives of those she encountered.

After graduating from Cardozo High School in 1954, Thelma embarked on a life journey that would be marked by compassion, dedication, service, and strong faith. She began her career as a nurse’s assistant at St. Elizabeths Hospital in D.C., where her nurturing spirit shone through as she cared for patients for several years. It was during this time that she met Benjamin Green, her dedicated husband of 58 years. They met at the Quantico Marine Corps Base, through her involvement with the Capitol Girls Society. Thelma’s lifelong passion for hope for a better future was demonstrated early in her adult life as being one of the 250,000 people who watched history in the making as she stood on the National Mall and listened to Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Thelma continued to make her mark through various roles, demonstrating her commitment to her family, her community, and her faith. She worked at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for 13 years and later dedicated close to 7 years to Neabsco Elementary School. A true lover of books, she shared her passion with others during her nearly three-decade tenure at the Potomac Community Library, enriching the lives of countless readers as she helped guide them through numerous queries over the years.

Her spiritual journey was an integral part of her life, as Thelma was an active and devoted member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church for close to 50 years. Her involvement included being a member of the United Methodist Women, teaching Sunday School for 23 years, participating in the Folk Choir, and being a consistent presence in Bible Study groups. Her unwavering faith and commitment to Jesus was an inspiration to all who knew her.

In her leisure time, Thelma found joy in simple pleasures. She could often be found immersed in a good book, and her collection could rival that of a small library. Her family and friends held a special place in her heart, and she cherished spending time with them. She had a penchant for watching westerns, finding hidden treasures in yard sales, and exploring thrift stores.

For 51 years, Thelma was a proud resident of Dale City, Virginia, where she nurtured her family, friendships, community ties and supported her beloved church. She then spent her last 5 years in Castro Valley, California, embracing new experiences and adventure with her daughter Talitha and her family.

Thelma leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and dedication. She is survived by her devoted husband, Benjamin, her two children Brian and Talitha (Ling) and their spouses Sharon and David, five adoring grandsons, Jack, Benjamin, Thomas, Alex, and Eric, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews whose lives she touched in profound ways. While her physical presence is no longer with us, her spirit will continue to live on and inspire the hearts and faith of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A visitation and celebration of Thelma’s life will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Dale City, VA on September 1st at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in her memory to the “Friends of Potomac Library” which helps fund children and adult reading programs. She will forever remain in our hearts, a shining example of love, resilience, community spirit and faith. A burial service will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21

The following memorial events are planned.

Visitation

09/01/2023 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church

14999 Birchdale Ave

Dale City, Virginia 22193

Service

09/01/2023 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church

14999 Birchdale Ave

Dale City, Virginia 22193

Burial

09/01/2023 01:00 PM to 01:30 PM

Quantico National Cemetery

18424 Joplin Road

Triangle, Virginia 22172