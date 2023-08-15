Woman’s bag, wallet stolen from shopping cart inside Walmart

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “ASSAULT: Chatham Heights Road, 8/12, 11:00 a.m. Sticks and stones may attempt to break bones. Deputy J.A. Buzzard responded to an assault. The victim advised a verbal argument escalated when the suspect grabbed a nearby stick. The suspect began swinging the stick towards the victim in a more aggressive manner than just a simple swish and flick. A warrant for simple assault was obtained.”

“DRUGS: Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 8/11, 9:29 p.m. Deputy C.M. Sterne responded to a different kind of lost and found. The reporting party advised he located what he believed to be narcotics on the ground. Deputy Sterne collected the disregarded drugs and placed it into evidence.”

“DUI: Intersection of Wyche Road and Hospital Center Boulevard, 8/11, 11:03 p.m. Deputy C.R. Newman was traveling Southbound on Richmond Highway when he observed a vehicle traveling 60 MPH in a 45 MPH. Deputy Newman conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who admitted to not possessing a driver’s license. Deputy Newman observed an open can of beer within the vehicle that the driver claimed was ‘from a long time ago’ however, the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath said otherwise. After some field sobriety tests, the driver was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, reckless driving, and drinking while driving. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond and until sober.”

“DUI: Intersection of Queensland Drive and Southgate Avenue, 8/12, 1:02 a.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised a vehicle was failing to maintain the lane of travel and nearly crashed. As Deputy Taylor located the vehicle, it was almost like the driver knew he was in trouble considering he pulled over before Deputy Taylor had a chance to turn on her emergency equipment. The driver’s prediction was correct for Deputy Taylor observed signs of him being under the influence, and after some field sobriety tests, he was arrested for driving under the influence. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.”

“DUI: Intersection of Cambridge Street and Warrenton Road, 8/12, 9:35 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed was traveling on Warrenton Road when he observed a vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel and nearly strike the median. Deputy Waheed conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. Not only did the driver miss the lesson that driving drunk is illegal, he also missed the fact that you need a driver’s license to drive. It was also discovered he was wanted out of Maryland for vehicle theft. The driver was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, driving without a driver’s license, failing to maintain the lane of travel, and fugitive from justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

“LARCENY: Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 8/12, 2:04 p.m. Deputy J.T. Davidson responded to a report of a larceny. The victim advised her fanny pack, containing her keys and wallet, was stolen from her cart during her shopping. Deputy S.M. Eastman was able to locate her keys and now empty wallet in a trash can at a nearby store. During the investigation, the victim received notification from her bank that there were attempted purchases using the stolen cards. Luckily, the victim froze all her accounts after first discovering her belongings missing.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Intersection of Richmond Highway and Hope Road, 8/11, 9:58 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed responded to a call of an unconscious male on the side of the road. When he arrived, he located the male who advised he was just ‘hanging out’. The male’s idea of ‘hanging out’ consisted of three bottles of liquor in his pants and consuming ‘enough to get drunk’. He was arrested for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Intersection of Winterberry Drive and Butler Road, 8/12, 7:49 p.m. Deputy C.J. Sacke responded to an intoxicated person. Fire and Rescue advised they were out with an intoxicated male who was rather hostile. Deputy Sacke met with the belligerent male and he was arrested for public

intoxication. At the magistrate’s office, the suspect put on a show for the magistrate as he actively resisted both Deputy Sack and jail staff. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“WARRANT SERVED: Ferry Road, 8/11, 7:29 p.m. Deputies responded to a warrant service. The suspect was wanted out of Spotsylvania for a capias. As deputies made contact with family members at the front of the residence, the suspect attempted to flee out the back. The suspect was caught off guard when she observed Deputy B.M. Taylor blocking her from her fleeing path and instead attempted to flee back in the residence. Shortly after, the suspect found herself in handcuffs. She was charged with fleeing law enforcement, and served on her outstanding charge. She was held at Rappahannock Regional jail without bond.”