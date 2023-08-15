Prince William schools should get back to the business of educating, not indoctrinating

WJLA-TV recently reported on the Virginia Department of Education, ruling Prince William County Public Schools are in violation of state and federal special education laws by finding the school district had “a fundamental misunderstanding” of their responsibility when it comes to students who utilize special education and they “systemically denied” the necessary accommodations.

An article was published entitled, ‘You’re literally setting her up for failure’: Parents accuse Prince William Co. schools of neglecting special education responsibilities.‘ In the article, parents are accusing PWC schools of giving good grades in order to pass children through the system rather than educate them.

How many negative reports on Prince William County Public Schools do we have to read to realize it is past time to replace the current school board with more educated-centric leaders and vote out the ‘woke’ crowd who are willing to go along to get along despite the damage it is doing to our children.

Tonya McDade, Babur Lateef, Lorre Williams, Diane Raulston, Justin David Wilks, Lisa Zargarpar, and Adele Jackson are failing our children. They have refused, for years, to listen to parents’ concerns about mandated masking, pornography in our public school libraries, in-person schooling, and now special education policies that are hurting special ed students. At what point do we say enough is enough?

We have all watched as test scores in Prince William County have plummeted, and absenteeism numbers have gone through the roof. We have seen over 300 teachers leave the system, causing catastrophic shortages in teaching staff.

We currently have a great field of replacements standing at the ready to take over and make much-needed, positive changes to the education system in our county. Carrie Rist is running for School Board Chair. Erica Tredinnick is running for Brentsville District, Steven Spiker for Coles District, Jennifer Wall for Gainesville, Michael Petco for Neabsco District, Ryan Kirkpatrick for Occoquan District, Mario Beckles for Potomac and Jaylen Curtis for Woodbridge District.

Let’s give them a chance to make the necessary changes parents have been begging for over 3 years. It’s time for a change. Let’s make that change in November 2023 and get back to the business of educating and not indoctrinating our children. We don’t need social justice warriors and victims. We need an educated populace who can come out of Prince William County Public Schools educated and ready for their future.

Leigh Bravo

Gainesville

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