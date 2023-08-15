2 charged in Prince William homicide; Gun sale gone bad, police said

Prince William police: “Murder Investigation *ARRESTS – On August 14, Prince William County police arrested two men sought in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old male juvenile that occurred in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Dr in Woodbridge (22193) on August 12. The investigation revealed an arrangement was made to conduct a firearms transaction in the above area.”

“During the encounter, the victim was shot, and the money in his possession was taken. The suspects immediately fled the scene in a separate vehicle after the altercation. The victim was located in his vehicle by responding officers and transported to an area hospital where he later died. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the shooter, identified as Jordan Delaney SICKLES, and another associated involved in the incident, identified as Re’Kwon Nyqualin BARNETT. The accused, SICKLES, was arrested in the Manassas area by detectives the evening of August 14, while BARNETT turned himself into police a short time later.”

Arrested on August 14:

Jordan Delaney SICKLES, 21, of 1672 Loudon Dr in Haymarket

Charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Re’Kwon Nyqualin BARNETT, 18, of 7362 Brunson Cir in Gainesville

Charged with accessory after the fact

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Identified:

The deceased was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge