2 charged in Prince William homicide; Gun sale gone bad, police said

Prince William police: “Murder Investigation *ARRESTS – On August 14, Prince William County police arrested two men sought in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old male juvenile that occurred in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Dr in Woodbridge (22193) on August 12. The investigation revealed an arrangement was made to conduct a firearms transaction in the above area.”
“During the encounter, the victim was shot, and the money in his possession was taken. The suspects immediately fled the scene in a separate vehicle after the altercation. The victim was located in his vehicle by responding officers and transported to an area hospital where he later died. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the shooter, identified as Jordan Delaney SICKLES, and another associated involved in the incident, identified as Re’Kwon Nyqualin BARNETT. The accused, SICKLES, was arrested in the Manassas area by detectives the evening of August 14, while BARNETT turned himself into police a short time later.”
Arrested on August 14:
Jordan Delaney SICKLES, 21, of 1672 Loudon Dr in Haymarket
- Charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
- Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Re’Kwon Nyqualin BARNETT, 18, of 7362 Brunson Cir in Gainesville
- Charged with accessory after the fact
- Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Identified:
- The deceased was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge
Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 12 at 1:42PM, officers responded to the 5800 block of Moonbeam Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. Upon arriving in the area, officers located a 17-year-old juvenile male, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Fire and rescue personnel transported the juvenile to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The initial investigation revealed the victim arranged to meet other parties in the above area. At one point during the encounter, shots were fired, fatally striking the victim. Due to Virginia law, the identity of the deceased juvenile is not being disclosed. At this time, this incident does not appear to be random. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.