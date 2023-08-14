Rosies to be on Manassas Park ballot on November 7

Churchill Downs Inc.: “Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced today a formal court order has been issued placing a pari-mutuel referendum on the Manassas Park ballot on November 7. The order follows a successful petition drive to gain signatures of at least 5% of the registered voters in the city asking that the matter be placed on this fall’s ballot.”

“Speaking about the strong local support for the petition effort and the upcoming election, CDI Chief Executive Officer Bill Carstanjen stated, “Churchill Downs is excited to have this opportunity to bring our iconic brand and this new entertainment opportunity to Manassas Park.”

Churchill Downs operates another Rosies Gaming Emporium in Dumfries, where gamblers go to play video slot machines. The Rose — a 300-room gambling hotel and resort located in Dumfries — will begin opening in phases in December.