17-year-old shot, killed while sitting in drivers seat

Prince William police: Homicide Investigation – “On Saturday, August 12 at 1:42PM, officers responded to the 5800 block of Moonbeam Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. Upon arriving in the area, officers located a 17-year-old juvenile male, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Fire and rescue personnel transported the juvenile to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The initial investigation revealed the victim arranged to meet other parties in the above area. At one point during the encounter, shots were fired, fatally striking the victim. Due to Virginia law, the identity of the deceased juvenile is not being disclosed. At this time, this incident does not appear to be random. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.”

“Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.”