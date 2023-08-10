Start of Stafford schools brings precious cargo to county roads

Stafford County Public Schools: “The advent of a new school year means around 31,220 Stafford County public school students and 4,360 staff are on county roads in buses and cars. If you add the students and staff traveling to private schools, it quickly becomes clear that many children and the people who work with them travel back and forth to schools.

“Cautious driving should be paramount to everyone on the roads. Following established Virginia laws regarding buses and watching out for children on foot can help mitigate accidents.”