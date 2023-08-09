Prince William Police to host third annual Community Fair

Prince William Police Department: “The Prince William County Police Department hosts the third annual community fair on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, to celebrate the county’s diversity, to embrace unity among the various communities in the county, and to showcase the many facets of police work in the county with displays, fun activities, pet adoptions and much more.”

“The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sean Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge (22192). County residents are cordially invited to the community fair, which also will feature displays from numerous County public-safety agencies and other County government organizations, live music and food trucks.”

“Background investigators and recruiters will be present to speak to anyone interested in a career as a police officer. The Department is committed to a diverse workforce and encourages all interested applicants to contact the Prince William County Police Personnel Bureau at (703) 792-6580 or visit the Department’s recruiting website at joinpwcpd.org.“