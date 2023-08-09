Arms, hands sliced inside grocery store bathroom

Prince William Police Department: “Malicious Wounding – On August 7 at 6:48 p.m., officers responded to Global Foods located at 10320 Festival Lane in Manassas (20109) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 52-year-old man, and an unknown man got into a verbal altercation that escalated inside the restroom. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a knife and cut the victim on his arms and hands. The parties eventually separated, and the suspect fled the store. The victim reported minor injuries. Suspect Description: A Hispanic male, between 20-22 years old, approximately 5’9”, with a skinny build, and full beard. Last seen wearing a white hat with a dark-colored brim, a black t-shirt with a white logo on the front, black basketball-style shorts with a white strip down the side, black socks, and white shoes.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On August 7 at 9:28 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 2700 block of Myrtlewood Drive in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 32-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and threw her to the ground before he grabbed her neck. The parties eventually separated, and the accused left the apartment. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Yonathan KIDANE. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [No Photo Available] Yonathan KIDANE, 36, of the 300 block of Yoakum Parkway in Alexandria. Described as a black male, approximately 6’0’, 200lbs., with medium length black hair and brown

eyes. Wanted for strangulation and domestic assault & battery.”

“Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On August 7 at 1:46 p.m., officers responded to investigate a destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at The Fields of Manassas Apartments located in the 7400 block of Willoughby Lane in Manassas (20109) at some point prior to August 4. The investigation revealed a round entered the apartment from the outside. No calls for gunshots were reported in the area prior to the initial damage being located. The resident contacted police a few days later to report the incident. No injuries or additional property damage were located.”

“Commercial Burglary – On August 8 at 2:01 a.m., officers responded to Kimco located at 14076 Shoppers Best Way in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed three individuals attempted to gain entry into the business through a roof vent which was found damaged. At one point, the suspects went to the rear of the business where one of the individuals then threw a rock that shattered a window. One of the suspects then briefly entered the business before an alarm sounded causing the suspects to flee on foot. No property was reported missing.”