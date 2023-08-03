U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters join Summer Concert Series

Marine Corps Heritage Foundation: “The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation announces the addition of the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, the Navy’s official Chorus, to its Summer Concert series.”

”The Sea Chanters will perform on August 10 at 7 p.m. on the outdoor plaza at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia. The chorus performs traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway and contemporary music.”

“Shows begin at 7 p.m and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The Museum, Medal of Honor Theater, Rifle Range and Museum Store will remain open for extended hours until the concerts begin.”

”Tun Tavern will also hold extended hours from 4 – 6 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available during the performance. Admission and parking are free and open to the public for all concerts.”

For more information on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series and other summer programming, visit marineheritage.org