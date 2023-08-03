Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day, especially west of the metropolitan areas. Best precip chances will be across central VA along with better chances for thunderstorms across the eastern WV panhandle and western MD.”

“Today: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

“Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”