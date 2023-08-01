Prince William County Parks and Recreation: “The Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center team is looking for assistance at our upcoming Kids for Kids Triathlon on Sunday, September 17. This event is largely successful because of volunteer support. We are looking for volunteers to join us at 6 a.m. to help.”
Volunteers needed for ‘loud clapping, overt acts of encouragement’
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!