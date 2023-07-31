Prince William awarded $992,000 to improve streets, sidewalks

Prince William County: “Recently, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, a record amount of funding to improve roads and address traffic fatalities. Prince William County Department of Transportation received $992,000 to be used by the Prince William County Government to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.”

“The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.”

“The Prince William County Comprehensive Safety Action Plan grant application was submitted by Prince William County Government in coordination with the City of Manassas and the Towns of Occoquan, Haymarket and Dumfries. The action plan will build off previous successful planning and public engagement efforts, including key stakeholders like the County’s Racial and Social Justice and Sustainability Commissions, and create opportunities for meaningful community engagement to ensure policies and strategies improve safety equitably.”