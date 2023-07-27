Prince William police: “PWCPD is investigating a domestic related stabbing in the 7500 block of Thurston Ln. [Yorkshire, near Manassas]. Adult female victim sustained non-life threatening injury. Suspect fled on foot. Police K-9 and [helicopter] assisting in search. Expect police activity in the area.”
Police searching for suspect after woman stabbed
By Uriah Kiser
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!