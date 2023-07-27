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FredNats squander early lead in 10-5 loss

By Uriah Kiser

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Pelicans used a big fourth inning to beat the FredNats 10-5 on Copa Night.”

“The Fundadores de Fredericksburg chased top prospect Jackson Ferris in the first inning, as he struggled to locate his pitches. John McHenry picked up a single with one out, then Paul Witt and Sammy Infante both walked to load the bases.”

“Ferris then sailed a pitch to the backstop which allowed McHenry to dash home with the first run of the game. Ferris walked two more batters to force in another run, and Myrtle Beach was forced to pull him with two outs, but kept the score at 2-0.”

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