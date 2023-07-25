Cop injured in tussle with robbery suspect near Manassas; Murder suspect identified as Stafford man

Prince William Police Department: “Murder Investigation *ARREST | VICTIM IDENTIFIED – On July 21, the juvenile suspect sought in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old man that occurred the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Prince William County for the purposes of apprehension Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online.”

“Arrested on July 21: [Juvenile] Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody Identified: The victim was identified as Jayson LEWIS, 18, of Stafford.”

“Murder Investigation *ARREST | VICTIM IDENTIFIED – On July 21, the juvenile suspect sought in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old man that occurred the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Prince William County for the purposes of apprehension Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online.”

“Arrested on July 21: [Juvenile]. Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody Identified: The victim was identified as Jayson LEWIS, 18, of Stafford.”

“Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On July 18 at 1:02AM, officers responded to the 14100 block of Big Crest Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting.” “The investigation revealed the victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, and a juvenile acquaintance where in the above area when the victim was shot in the upper body. After the shooting, the acquaintance contacted police to report his friend had been shot before disconnecting and leaving the area.” “Officers initially responded and checked the area unable to locate the involved parties or a crime scene. While investigating the incident, the victim and acquaintance arrived at a hospital in another jurisdiction where they were connected to the altercation in Prince William County and the location identified on Big Crest Ln.” “The victim was subsequently flown to a trauma center where he died from his injury later in the morning. The acquaintance was not injured in the encounter. At this time, the shooting does not appear to be random.” “Detectives are actively following up on leads as the investigation into the incident and what led up to the shooting continues. Further information regarding the identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin. Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police.”

“Shooting Investigation – On July 22 at 5:17PM, officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 13600 block of Wasp Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting.”

“The investigation revealed gunshots were heard in the area. When officers arrived on scene, shell casings and a blood trail were located. As officers were searching the area for a possible victim or other parties involved, a 17-year- old male juvenile arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The juvenile initially stated the injury was accidental, self-inflicted and became uncooperative.”

“Evidence at the scene and witness accounts refute the juvenile’s claim. Surveillance footage from the area showed the juvenile walking with a second individual before both parties got into a white SUV and left the area. The incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues as detectives seek to identify the other party seen with the juvenile.”

“Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On July 23 at 3:25PM, officers responded to investigate a destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 13500 block of Ospreys View Pl in Woodbridge (22191) between July 22 and July 23.”

“The investigation revealed the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in their television. The bullet traveled from the exterior of the home through the drywall and into the television. No injuries or other property damage were reported.”

“The homeowner believed gunshots were heard the evening of July 22. No call to police was made at that time.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On July 22 at 9:44PM, officers responded to the 13400 block of Millwood Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call.”

“The investigation revealed multiple gunshots were heard in the area as two vehicles were seen driving recklessly in a nearby parking lot. Upon checking the lot, officers located several shell casings.”

“Surveillance footage from the area showed the two vehicles in the lot driving in close proximity to one another before a passenger in one of the vehicles fired at the other vehicle. No injuries or property damage were reported. The two vehicles involved were not located.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery – On July 23 at 6:02PM, officers responded to The Paradise Rose located at 13666 Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery.”

“The investigation revealed two men entered the business and approached the counter. During the encounter, one of the men attempted to take an employee’s purse leading to a struggle. The employee was able to retain her purse as the suspect grabbed her wallet and fled the business before getting on a red scooter.”

“Officers located the other man accompanying the suspect. The other man was determined to not be involved in the robbery. The suspect, described a Hispanic male wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored shorts, was not located. No injuries were reported.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 23 at 6:29PM, officers responded to the area of Sudley Rd and Irongate Way in Manassas (20109) to investigate a reported robbery nearby.”

“As officers were responding, an individual matching the suspect description provided was seen walking in the area. When the officer attempted to detain the suspect, later identified as the accused, he resisted and refused to follow commands.”

“During the struggle, the accused got on top of the officer and pushed their head into ground before using his thumb to press into the officer’s eye. Nearby good Samaritans intervened to assist the officer in detaining the accused.”

“The officer reported minor injuries. During a search, the accused was found in possession of multiple pressed pills consistent with Fentanyl. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Brayan VILLALTA VASQUEZ, was arrested.”

“Arrested on July 23: Brayan VILLALTA VASQUEZ, 21, of no fixed address Charged with attempted malicious wounding of a LEO, obstruction of justice, and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On July 23 at 12:02AM, officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments located in the 14300 block of Jeffries Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 33- year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused left the home with a knife.”

“The victim followed the accused to the parking lot where a struggle ensued over the knife during which the victim sustained a non-life threatening cut to his hand. The victim was treated at the scene.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Chantavia Monique HUTSON, was arrested. Arrested on July 23: Chantavia Monique HUTSON, 30, of the 14300 block of Jeffries Rd in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 secured.”

“Malicious Wounding | Felony Hit & Run – On July 16 at 11:58PM, officers responded to the 13900 block of Mount Pleasant Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a hit & run.”

“The investigation revealed two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were inside their vehicle when the driver of a second vehicle intentionally struck their vehicle multiple times. During the encounter, the two male occupants of the other vehicle exited and approached the victims where one of the men, later identified as the accused, struck both victims in the face.”

“The parties eventually separated, and police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Deion Nathaniel MOSES.”

“On July 21, officers observed the accused in the area of Mount Pleasant Dr and attempted to detain him. The accused fled on foot before being located hiding in a shed and detained. The accused discarded a backpack containing suspected Fentanyl and cocaine.”

“Arrested on July 21: Deion Nathaniel MOSES, 25, of no fixed address. Charged with 2 counts of malicious wounding, 2 counts of felony hit & run, 2 counts of assault & battery, and 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On July 22 at 9:52AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15800 block of Parnell Ct in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a domestic dispute.”

“The investigation revealed the accused and a family member were involved in a verbal altercation. At one point, the accused left the home and reportedly fired a round from a handgun before walking into a nearby wooded area. Officers arrived on scene and were able to detain the accused without further incident.”

“No injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Edmund Javier IGNACIO, was arrested. Arrested on July 22: Edmund Javier IGNACIO, 53, of the 15800 block of Parnell Ct in Haymarket Charged with reckless handling of a firearm. Court Date: Pending | Bond: $15,000 unsecured.”

“Commercial Burglary – On July 23 at 3:54AM, officers responded to the Home Depot located at 7486 Stream Walk Ln in Manassas (20109) to investigate an alarm activation.”

“While checking the rear of the business, two men, later as the two accused, were seen carrying merchandise from the store. The men were subsequently detained without incident. The business was checked by a police K-9, no other suspects were located. Property taken from the business was recovered. One of the suspects was found in possession of fictious identification.”

“Following the investigation, both accused, identified as Josue Jimenez PEREZ and Josue Neftali RIVAS MERCADO, were arrested. Arrested on July 23: Josue Jimenez PEREZ, 33, of no fixed address. Charged with burglary, possession of burglarious tools, and petit larceny.”

“Josue Neftali RIVAS MERCADO, 29, of no fixed address. Charged with 1 count of burglary, 1 count of possession of stolen property, 2 counts of possession of fictious identity, and 1 count of public intoxication. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Both Held WITHOUT Bond.”