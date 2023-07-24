Spanberger to ban airlines extra fees to seat families together

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger: “U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger is leading bipartisan legislation to make sure children can be seated next to their parents on flights for no extra fees.”

“Congress passed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization bill in 2016. This law included language that required the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to establish a policy — if appropriate — requiring airlines to seat young children with their family members on flights without charging them additional fees. However, families across the country continue to be separated from their children during air travel.”

“The Fly Together Act would direct the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to issue a rule requiring airlines to seat young children with their family members on flights to the greatest extent practicable — and at no additional cost within the same class of service. Specifically, this rule would direct airlines to seat children under 14 years old next to a family member at no extra charge.”