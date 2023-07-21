Prince William County participating in ‘Solarize NOVA’

Prince William County: “Prince William County has partnered with the Local Energy Alliance Program, or LEAP, to bring Solarize NOVA to county residents.”

“The Solarize Virginia program in Northern Virginia helps people navigate the complexities of going solar and makes solar installation more accessible to consumers.”

“Prince William County is participating in Solarize NOVA for the first time this year,” said Giulia Manno, Prince William County’s Office of Sustainability Director. “This initiative will benefit community members looking to install solar on their homes by walking them through the permitting process, vetting installers, and offering discounted bulk purchase pricing.”