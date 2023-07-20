Virginia Department of Education ‘restores parental rights’

The Center Square: “Virginia parental rights advocates scored a huge victory Tuesday with the release of model policies from the Virginia Department of Education reversing a 2021 version that ‘kept parents in the dark.'”

“The guidance, Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools, provides clearer input for school boards regarding the role of parents in decisions relating to their child’s gender identity, as well as restricting transgender students from participating in sex segregated extra-curricular activities that don’t align with their biological sex.”

“In addition, the new directive requires students to use bathrooms or locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex; while recognizing federal law may override such policy, it provides parents the right to opt their children out from using those facilities and must provide private, alternative facilities.”