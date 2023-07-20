Robbery suspects nabbed in Manassas, Woodbridge

Prince William Police Department: “Strong-Arm Robbery *ADDITIONAL ARREST – On July 19, the female suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area of Irongate Way near Harpers Ct. in Manassas (20109) on July 1, was identified and arrested.”

“While investigating the incident, officers received information identifying the female suspect as Katerin Mejaire RIVERA MARTINEZ. On July 19, officers obtained arrest warrants and were able to locate the accused later that evening in the Manassas area where she was taken into custody without incident.”

“A 24-year-old man was previously arrested in connection to the investigation. Arrested on July 19: Katerin Mejaire RIVERA MARTINEZ, 24, of 8619 Terrace View Ct. in Manassas Charged with robbery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On July 1 at 6:03PM, officers responded to the area of Irongate Way near Harpers Ct. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery.” “The investigation revealed the victim, a 37-year-old man, was in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man and woman. During the encounter, the woman struck the victim causing him to fall to the ground. While on the ground, money was taken from the victim before both suspects fled the area. Later that evening, officers located the male suspect and took him into custody without incident.” “No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Francisco D. VILORIO VELASQUEZ, was arrested. The investigation remains active as officers attempt to identify and locate the female suspect.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery *ARREST – On July 19, 2023, the suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 14100 block of Carmody Pl. in Woodbridge (22193) on July 24, 2022, was arrested.”

“The accused, identified as Shyheem Markel MAXWELL, was taken into custody without incident. Arrested on July 19, 2023: Shyheem Markel MAXWELL, 19, of 3800 Fortuna Ct. in Woodbridge Charged with robbery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On July 24 at 11:38AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14100 block of Carmody Pl in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery.” “The investigation revealed the victim, a 17-year-old female juvenile, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in an ongoing argument when the accused arrived at the victim’s home to confront her. The encounter escalated physically when with the accused attempted to remove the victim’s cell phone from her pocket causing both parties to fall to the ground.” “A struggle ensued before the accused forcibly took the victim’s phone and fled the area. Minor injuries were reported. Officers made contact with the accused who refused to cooperate with the investigation or reveal his location.” “Following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, identified as Shyheem Markel MAXWELL. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.”

“Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle – On July 19 at 3:33PM, officers responded to The Landings at Markhams Grant Apartments located in 15700 block of Tassleford Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was driving on Mendoza Ln. approaching Tassleford Ln. when she observed two masked males, possibly juveniles, walk out from behind a dumpster and fire multiple rounds towards the vehicle before quickly fleeing on foot.”

“A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located. No injuries or property damage were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings on the roadway.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery – On July 20 at 12:16AM, officers responded to the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 14200 block of Westway Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 35-year-old man, was in the courtyard area of the complex when he was approached and struck several times from behind by an unknown man. The suspect then took the victim’s glasses, phone, and shoes.”

“The victim went to a nearby residence and contacted the police. While searching the area, officers and a police K-9 located some of the victim’s property. The victim reported minor injuries.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On July 19 at 11:05AM, officers responded to the 16500 block of Space More Cl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call.”

“The investigation revealed two males, possibly juveniles, were observed walking into a nearby wooded area with a firearm shortly before shots were heard. A short time later, the same juveniles left the area still in possession of the firearm. No injuries or property damage were reported.”

“Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On July 19 at 12:18PM, officers responded to the area of Minnieville Rd. and Smoketown Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a brandishing.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old man, was driving on Minnieville Rd. approaching Smoketown Rd. when he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a silver SUV.”

“During the encounter, the other driver brandished a firearm towards the victim before driving away. At no time during the encounter were any shots fired. The suspect was only described as a white male with short brown hair.”

“Commercial Burglary Series – On July 19 7:25AM, officers responded to National Concrete Commercial located at 9421 Contractors Ct. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary.”

“The investigation revealed the exterior fence was cut allowing entry into the secured lot where the lock was cut from a large storage container and multiple power tools stolen.”

“While investigating the incident, officers determined entry was made into the secured lots of five additional nearby businesses: Virginia Cable, Palma’s Landscaping, United Rentals, Panther Easts Black Cat Fasteners and LF Jennings. At the businesses, secured storage containers were broken into, in addition to, two warehouses.”

“Video surveillance revealed, just after midnight, a U-Haul truck drove onto Contractors Ct. Later that morning, at approximately 2:30AM, the same truck was seen in the rear storage lot of LF Jennings. One of the suspects is described as a black male wearing dark-colored clothing. The suspects and U-Haul were not located. The investigation continues.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 18 at 7:22PM, officers were assisting with the custody of an individual receiving an evaluation at Sentara Northen Virginia Medical Center, located at 2300 Opitz Blvd in Woodbridge (22191), when the patient became combative.”

“During the encounter, the patient, identified as the accused, actively resisted, and kicked an officer. As officers attempted to further secure the accused, he spat on a nurse and an officer before kicking additional officers. Eventually, the accused was re-secured. No injuries were reported.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jordan Neil ROGERS, was arrested. Arrested on July 18: [No Photo Available] Jordan Neil ROGERS, 23, of 13443 Nystrom Ct. in Woodbridge. Charged with 1 count of malicious wounding of a health care provider and 5 counts of assault & battery on LEO. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”