Police report: Bristow man charged after girl, 13, sexually assaulted

Prince William County Police Department: “Malicious Wounding | Assault by Mob | Residential Burglary *UPDATE – On July 18, the suspect sought in connection to the assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 14000 block of Mathews Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that day, was arrested.”

“The accused, identified as Latticia Maria RODRIGUEZ, turned herself in to police without incident. The investigation remains active as officers attempt to identify the other suspect involved in the incident who was only described as a black male.”

“Arrested on July 18: [No Photo Available] Latticia Maria RODRIGUEZ, 35, of 2121 Culpeper Dr. in Woodbridge Wanted for malicious wounding, assault by mob, and burglary Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Malicious Wounding | Assault by Mob | Residential Burglary [Previously Released] – On July 18 at 2:29AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14000 block of Mathews Dr in Woodbridge to investigate an assault.” “The investigation revealed the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was at her home with an unknown man and a woman, later identified as the accused. At one point, the other parties left the victim’s home and later returned to the residence and forcing entry through the front door. Once inside the home, the victim was struck several times in the face before fleeing.” “The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Latticia Maria RODRIGUEZ. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.” “The investigation continues as officers seek the whereabouts of the accused and identify the other suspect involved in the incident who was only described as a black male.”

“Attempted Commercial Burglary – On July 19 at 3:23AM, officers responded to Parkway Pawn located at 13177 Centerpointe Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an alarm activation.”

“Upon arriving at the business, officers observed damage to the glass portion of the front door. While investigating the incident, officers determined no entry was made into the business. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect(s) who were not located.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On July 19 at 1:18AM, officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at the Marumsco Mobile Home Park located in the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) that began the evening of July 17.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, an 18-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim and grabbed her neck before the parties eventually separated.”

“On the evening of July 18, another verbal altercation ensued during which the accused slapped the victim and grabbed her neck before physically preventing her from leaving the room. Eventually, the victim was able to separate from the accused and left the residence. The victim contacted a family member and notified the police. The victim reported minor injuries.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Isaac Sethi HUERTA, was arrested. Arrested on July 19: Isaac Sethi HUERTA, 18, of the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge Charged with 2 counts of strangulation, 1 count of abduction, and 2 counts of domestic assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Sexual Assault Investigation – On July 18, detectives concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 9200 block of Glen Meadow Ln. in Bristow (20136) area of Prince William County on July 16.”

“The investigation revealed on the evening of July 16, the victim, who was under the age of 13 at the time of the offense, was at the home of the accused when she was inappropriately touched by the accused on more than one occasion.”

“The accused was known to the victim. The victim left the home the following day and reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Kabi Raj BOHARA, was arrested.”

“Arrested on July 18: Kabi Raj BOHARA, 46, of 9239 Glen Meadow Ln in Bristow Charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 18 at 10:44AM, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of the Dumfries Rd and I-95 in Dumfries (22025) for a traffic offense.”

“During the investigation, officers determined the vehicle was not safe to operate on the highway. The driver of the vehicle, identified as the accused, refused to exit the vehicle and follow officer’s commands. When officers attempted to take the accused into custody, he actively resisted and kicked several officers.”

“After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody. While processing the accused, he again began to actively resist and spat on multiple officers. As officers attempted to re-secure the accused, he continued to actively resisted and assaulted officers before being re-secured. The officers reported minor injuries.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Garville Ronardo PYLE, was arrested. Arrested on July 18: Garville Ronardo PYLE, 22, of 1750 Greens Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, SC Charged with 6 counts of assault & battery on LEO and 1 count of obstruction of justice Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”