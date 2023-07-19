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Long ball burns FredNats in 6-2 loss

By Uriah Kiser

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Greenjackets blasted three home runs in a 6-2 win over Fredericksburg in the first game of the week.”

“After a scoreless first inning, Augusta drew first blood in the bottom of the second. Andrew Keck roped a one-out double into left field, then Jose Dilone followed with a double of his own to give the Greenjackets a one run lead.”

“The Freddies answered in the very next half inning. Jonathon Thomas smoked a double back up the middle with one out, and Paul Witt moved Tuda to third base with a sacrifice fly.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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