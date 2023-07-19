Long ball burns FredNats in 6-2 loss

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Greenjackets blasted three home runs in a 6-2 win over Fredericksburg in the first game of the week.”

“After a scoreless first inning, Augusta drew first blood in the bottom of the second. Andrew Keck roped a one-out double into left field, then Jose Dilone followed with a double of his own to give the Greenjackets a one run lead.”

“The Freddies answered in the very next half inning. Jonathon Thomas smoked a double back up the middle with one out, and Paul Witt moved Tuda to third base with a sacrifice fly.”