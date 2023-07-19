Driver exposes himself to 13-year-old girl

Prine William County Police: “Felony Indecent Exposure | Sexual Assault – On July 13 at 1:32PM, officers responded to the 6200 block of Token Forest Dr. in Manassas (20112) to investigate an assault.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 23-year-old woman, walked into a parking lot when a vehicle pulled in behind her. An unknown man without pants, later identified as the accused, got out of the vehicle, and approached the victim.”

“After a brief verbal encounter, the accused put on shorts and then began to follow the victim while making inappropriate gestures. At one point during the encounter, the accused inappropriately grabbed the victim before running back to his vehicle and fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.”

“While investigating the incident, officers identified the accused, as Jamie Kentrel HARRIS, and obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Wanted: [Photo from September 2022] Jamie Kentrel HARRIS, 36, of the 6000 block of Genie Ter. in Manassas Described as a black male, approximately 6’3”, 189lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for felony indecent exposure and sexual battery.”

“Indecent Exposure – “On July 13 at 5:21PM, officers responded to the 13200 block of Kahns Rd. in Manassas (20112) to investigate an indecent exposure.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 13-year-old female juvenile, was walking in the above area when a vehicle pulled up next to her. The driver of the vehicle, an unknown man, called to the victim and when the victim approached the vehicle, she observed the man was exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures.”

“The victim quickly separated from the suspect and reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. At no point during the encounter was any physical contact made between the victim and the suspect. While investigating the incident, officers determined the day prior the same man drove up to the victim’s residence and attempted to make contact with the occupants.”

“When no contact was made with the occupants of the home, the suspect left the area. The suspect is described as a black male, with a slim build, hair twists and a goatee.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On July 12, officers concluded an investigation into a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred in the 3900 block of Townsquare Ct. in Triangle (22172) on June 7 at approximately 3:00AM.”

“The investigation revealed while in the parking lot of the above location, the victim, a 20-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.”

“During the encounter, the accused struck the victim multiple times before

grabbing her neck. A short time later, the accused dragged the victim towards a vehicle where a struggle over a box-cutter style knife ensued.”

“Eventually the parties separated, and the accused left the area in a vehicle. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as George FENWICK Jr., who on July 12, turned himself in to police without incident.”

Arrested on July 12: George FENWICK Jr., 21, of the 2300 block of Hunting Ave. in Alexandria Charged with strangulation, malicious wounding, abduction, and domestic assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”