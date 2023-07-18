Prince William County encourages residents to complete survey regarding internet access and affordability

Prince William County Government: “Prince William County encourages residents to support the development of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Digital Opportunity Plan by completing a quick, 10-minute survey.”

“Resident participation will help the Commonwealth and the county better understand residents’ experience with broadband/internet services, gauge service affordability, and determine if broadband performance is adequate.”

“Residents of Prince William County can take the survey online, or take the survey on paper at any of Prince William Public Libraries’ 12 branches. The survey is available in these languages: Arabic, English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian. To take the survey at a library, ask any library staff member for help.”