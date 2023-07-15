Health

SNVMC recognized for excellence in lactation care

By Uriah Kiser

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: “Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) in Woodbridge, Virginia, has received the IBCLC Care Award for excellence in providing a lactation program for breastfeeding families and in recognition of its staffing professionals who hold the prestigious International Board Certified Lactation Consultant® (IBCLC®) credential.”

“Presented by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE®) and International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA®), the IBCLC Care Award also demonstrates that SNVMC has completed activities that help protect, promote, and support breastfeeding.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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