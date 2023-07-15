SNVMC recognized for excellence in lactation care

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: “Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) in Woodbridge, Virginia, has received the IBCLC Care Award for excellence in providing a lactation program for breastfeeding families and in recognition of its staffing professionals who hold the prestigious International Board Certified Lactation Consultant® (IBCLC®) credential.”

“Presented by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE®) and International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA®), the IBCLC Care Award also demonstrates that SNVMC has completed activities that help protect, promote, and support breastfeeding.”