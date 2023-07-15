Lynchburg squeaks by Fredericksburg 12-10

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats trailed 12-2 at one point and nearly pulled off the comeback, but the Lynchburg Hillcats held on to win 12-10 in a rain-shortened contest.”

“Tonight began promisingly for the Freddies, jumping on Lynchburg in the home half of the first. Daylen Lile smacked his league-leading 20th double as the lead off man, then Cortland Lawson walked behind him. Lile was picked off of second, but Sammy Infante doubled after that to bring Lawson in with the first run of the game. Infante swiped third base, and came in to score when Paul Witt lashed a single through the left side of the infield to make it 2-0.”