Prince William Police Department: “Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On July 12 at 5:48PM, officers responded to the area of Ridgefield Rd. and Prince William Pkwy. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a brandishing.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 52-year-old man, was driving on Ridgefield Rd. when he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a grey Infiniti. During the encounter, the driver of the Infiniti pulled his vehicle up to the side of the victim’s vehicle and brandished a firearm towards the victim before quickly driving off.”

“The victim initially followed the suspect vehicle before separating and contacting the police. At no time during the encounter were shots fired. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male last seen wearing a white shirt and a blue baseball-style cap.”

“Residential Burglary – On July 12 at 8:02AM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1200 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary.”

“The investigation revealed the burglary occurred sometime between 11:30PM on July 11 and 6:30AM on July 12. Entry was made into the apartment through the unsecured sliding glass door. A wallet, jewelry, and keys were reported missing.”