Occoquan Elementary students win Michael & Sons jingle contest

Prince William County Public Schools: “Third-grade students at Occoquan Elementary School took home a big prize in the Michael & Sons jingle contest.”

“This annual competition is open to students from Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington D.C. This year, there were almost 50 elementary schools that entered. Judging was based off social media engagement – likes, shares, and comments, with each one counting as one vote.”

“A winner was selected from each of the regions that Michael & Sons services, winning a $5,000 prize, and Occoquan Elementary was the winner in the Northern Virginia region.”

Occoquan Elementary’s winning jingle can be found online.