Prince William supervisors kill measure that could have delayed Digital Gateway vote

Insidenova.com: “The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday rejected along partisan lines a measure calling for the delay of major land-use decisions, including the contentious PW Digital Gateway plan until a new board is sworn in next year.”

“The failed resolution introduced by Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson marked another unsuccessful effort by data center opponents to halt the Digital Gateway development that proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane near Gainesville.”