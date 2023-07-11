VRE cancels some afternoon trains after Amtrak derailment

Virginia Railway Express: “ALL Manassas reverse flow trains (336 and 338) are canceled this evening. Note: Updates are not typically available for delays under 10 minutes as time is often made up en route.”

“Update: Fredericksburg trains 301, 303 and 305 and 315 will NOT operate.”

Washington, D.C. Fire and EMS: “Amtrak derailment in tunnel at entrance to Union Station. Initial report minor in nature & no reported injuries. Fire units are working to reach the train, which is occupied.”

“Update Amtrak derailment. Passengers are being offloaded at L’Enfant Plaza station with the assistance of DC Fire and EMS personnel and are being escorted to a nearby hotel. We are currently evaluating 1 passenger.”