Pr. Wm. Delegate Danica Roem campaign fundraising in San Francisco

Bay Area Reporter: “As she faces a tough election battle this year to become a senator in her home state, transgender [Prince William County/Manassas Park] Delegate Danica Roem will be in San Francisco this weekend to meet with local LGBTQ leaders and raise money for her campaign. It is her latest swing through the Bay Area in recent months as she prepares for the fall election.”

“Now she is seeking her state’s open Senate District 30 seat in November against Republican Bill Woolf, 43, a straight married father of six children. The former police officer has the support of Virginia’s GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin.”

“A key issue Roem has been fighting for several years now is policies around trans youth in the state’s schools. She sits on an oversight panel that last year called out the proposed transphobic rules the state’s education department had issued under Youngkin, with Roem noting they went against state and federal laws.”

Here’s the Virginia Senate 30 seat breakdown in western Prince William County and Manassas. Roem has raised $378,000 so far, compared to Woolf’s $39,000.