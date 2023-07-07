Late-game surge lifts Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Fredericksburg Nationals used another late-game rally to defeat the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-4.

“It was a quick start for the FredNat offense in the top of the second inning. Branden Boissiere doubled to begin the frame, then Roismar Quintana reached on an infield single. Blake Klassen drew a walk, too, loading the bases with no outs. Wilmer Perez then lined the first pitch of his AB for a single to give the FredNats a 1-0 lead. A pair of productive outs by John McHenry and Johnathon made it a three-run inning for Fredericksburg.”