FredNats thump Shorebirds

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats tied their largest margin of victory of the season tonight with a nine-run victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds, 10-1. Max Romero Jr. had four hits and three RBI, and Brad Lord pitched five shutout innings in his start to earn this third win of the year.”

“Fredericksburg opened the scoring in the 3rd inning when Daylen Lile drove in Johnathon Thomas with a sacrifice fly, Lile’s 46th RBI of the year. The FredNats then scored three runs in the top of the 6th inning against Delmarva reliever Albert Vega.”