News

FredNats thump Shorebirds

By Uriah Kiser

FredNats outfielder Jeremy Ydens [Photo: FredNats]
Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats tied their largest margin of victory of the season tonight with a nine-run victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds, 10-1. Max Romero Jr. had four hits and three RBI, and Brad Lord pitched five shutout innings in his start to earn this third win of the year.”

“Fredericksburg opened the scoring in the 3rd inning when Daylen Lile drove in Johnathon Thomas with a sacrifice fly, Lile’s 46th RBI of the year. The FredNats then scored three runs in the top of the 6th inning against Delmarva reliever Albert Vega.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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