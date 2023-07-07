Schools

83% of Manassas kindergarteners meet or exceed benchmarks

By Uriah Kiser

Sara Brescia, Member, Manassas City School Board: “While we await the past school year’s SOL test scores for grades 3-12, the PALS assessment results are in for grades K-2. PALS is a statewide early literacy assessment that is administered in both the fall and spring to track progress over the year.

“As seen below, our grades K-2 saw large improvements over the course of the year in the share of students meeting or exceeding benchmarks, catching up to the state average in many cases.”

“Two specific things I was very happy to see:

1. The Kindergarten cohort, the first class to have not been school-aged during the pandemic, saw 83 percent of students meeting or exceeding benchmarks, a full 8 percentage points higher than the last pre-pandemic class!

2. Also, while our share of second graders hitting proficiency continues to lag the state average, this cohort experienced a year of virtual Kindergarten and a stunted first grade with masking and mandatory 10-day quarantines. Despite this, the share of students meeting spring benchmarks improved greatly from the fall and now slightly exceeds where our 2018-19 cohort of second graders was before the pandemic.”

“We’re going to have to make sure that these gains follow through into higher grades, but this is a very encouraging trend.”

In 2022, Virginia Standards of Learning test scores for Manassas City Public Schools students were up. Reading scores improved by 10 points to 57%, history and social science by 22 points to 56%, math by 22 points to 49%, and science by eight points to 45%.

For economically disadvantaged students, scores were up 10 points to 49% in reading, 25 points to 50% in history, and 23 points to 44% in math.

Writing scores dropped four points to 61%. The school division has about 7,200 children.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts