FredNats fall 7-4 against Delmarva

Fredericksburg Nationals: “Delmarva plated four runs in the seventh inning to take down the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-4. The Nats jumped on Delmarva in the very first at-bat of the night, as Daylen Lile doubled. Cortland Lawson followed with a single to put runners on the corners, and then Sammy Infante singled through the right side to bring Lile home to make it 1-0 Fredericksburg.”

“In the top of the second, the FredNats again put runners on the corners with singles from Christopher De La Cruz and Daylen Lile. Daylen took off to steal second base, and an errant throw into center field allowed De La Cruz to score. But Delmarva’s throw back to the infield skipped away past third base, and Lile scored as well to push the lead to 3-0.”