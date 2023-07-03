Prince William County Parks holding ‘check-in’ raffle

Prince William County Parks and Rec: “July is Park and Recreation Month, and Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism will celebrate all month long with a number of activities and events that showcase how Prince William County is a stronger, more vibrant and more resilient community because of parks and recreation.”

“For July, we are offering a special PWC Parks Explorer Park and Recreation Month Pass. Visitors and community members are invited to visit parks and locations throughout the county and then “check in” using the Pass on their phone/mobile device. Once they’ve checked in to at least four locations, they will automatically be entered into our grand prize raffle for a chance to win a prize. The PWC Parks Explorer Pass is FREE, and there’s nothing to download.”