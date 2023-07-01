Nearly 20 cars destroyed in warehouse blaze

Stafford County Fire and Rescue: “At 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1st, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched for a reported structure fire initially reported along Banks Ford Parkway. While en route, the address was updated to the 00 block of Le Way near McWhirt Loop.”

“Due to the address change, units arrived on the scene less than 10 minutes later, reporting multiple vehicles on fire and a single story, industrial warehouse with fire showing from the front of the building. As crews began their fire attack, the fire vented through the roof. A total of 18 vehicles and one all-terrain vehicle were damaged.”

“A second alarm was struck, bringing additional resources to the scene, but then was scaled back. The fire was brought under control in just under an hour. There were no occupants at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, and the Fauquier Fire and Rescue Department.”