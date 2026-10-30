Virginia parole board votes again to release life-sentenced inmates

The Virginia Parole Board on Thursday voted to release two women serving life sentences for first-degree murder, 7News reported.

Bessie Hope, 64, was released after serving 30 years of a life-plus-20-year sentence for first-degree murder, malicious wounding and robbery. Jaunita Lowery, 63, was released after serving about 23 years of a life sentence for first-degree murder.

The board, which heard four cases, also released a woman held for felony drug crimes and tabled a vote for another convicted murderer.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger fired former Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s parole board and appointed all new members. The board has granted early release to 51 of the 209 cases it has heard, compared with just under two percent under Youngkin’s board.

Paige Meade, who was sexually assaulted in Prince William County at 19, told 7News she fears her attacker will be released at his parole hearing next year.