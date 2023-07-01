FredNats come back to win 6-3



Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats waited out a lengthy rain delay before taking down the Salem Red Sox 6-3. The Red Sox jumped on Brad Lord in the top of the first inning. The first two batters reached base on a single and an error, before Brooks Brannon crushed a three-run home run to give Salem the early lead.”

“Fredericksburg got a run back in the bottom of the second. Sammy Infante doubled to lead off the frame, stole third base, and scored on a wild pitch to get the Freddies on the board.”