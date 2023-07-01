News

FredNats come back to win 6-3

By Uriah Kiser


Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats waited out a lengthy rain delay before taking down the Salem Red Sox 6-3. The Red Sox jumped on Brad Lord in the top of the first inning. The first two batters reached base on a single and an error, before Brooks Brannon crushed a three-run home run to give Salem the early lead.”

“Fredericksburg got a run back in the bottom of the second. Sammy Infante doubled to lead off the frame, stole third base, and scored on a wild pitch to get the Freddies on the board.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts