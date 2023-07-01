Prince William Professional Firefighters: “It is never ok to leave a child alone in a vehicle, regardless of the temperature. But with temperatures on the rise, we are emphasizing the dangers of this act. Car running…just for a second…windows down…in the shade… It’s never ok. If you see a kid alone in a vehicle, call 911 and attempt to gain access.”
Firefighters warn ‘it is never ok to leave a child alone in a vehicle’
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!