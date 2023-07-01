Firefighters warn ‘it is never ok to leave a child alone in a vehicle’

Prince William Professional Firefighters: “It is never ok to leave a child alone in a vehicle, regardless of the temperature. But with temperatures on the rise, we are emphasizing the dangers of this act. Car running…just for a second…windows down…in the shade… It’s never ok. If you see a kid alone in a vehicle, call 911 and attempt to gain access.”