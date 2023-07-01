Originals

Baldwin declares primary victory, seeks Pr. Wm./Stafford SD29 seat

By Uriah Kiser
Baldwin with son and husband.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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