Originals Baldwin declares primary victory, seeks Pr. Wm./Stafford SD29 seat By Uriah Kiser Published July 1, 2023 at 5:29PM | Updated July 3, 2023 at 10:37AM Baldwin with son and husband. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Election 2023 #Jeremy McPike #Locals Only #Maria Martin #Nikki Rattray Baldwin #SD29