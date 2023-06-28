Insidenova.com: “Down just two votes, Maria Martin announced Tuesday she intends to request a recount in the Republican primary for the District 29 State Senate seat, even as opponent Nikki Rattray Baldwin declared victory in the contest.”
Martin calls for recount with two-vote difference in 29th District GOP primary
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!