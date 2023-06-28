Manassas schools name 3 to Business Honor Roll



Manassas City Public Schools: “Three of Manassas City Public Schools’ Business Honor Roll partners were recognized during the School Board of the City of Manassas meeting on Tuesday, June 27. The board unanimously voted to name “Virginia Tire & Auto, Professionals By Design, and Peden Accounting Services to the 2023 Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Business Honor Roll, showing appreciation for their ongoing support of this community’s public schools” at a previous meeting.”

“Each year, the VSBA invites school divisions to pass a resolution recognizing up to three businesses for the Business Honor Roll. This recognition program enables local school divisions to express gratitude towards companies that support schools and the community. Businesses offer valuable contributions to schools in various ways, such as providing financial or in-kind aid, donating to scholarship programs, supporting extracurricular activities, offering internships, volunteering, and sponsoring field trips.”

“During the Superintendent Announcements and Spotlights, Eric Godwin, the Work-based Learning Specialist for MCPS, presented the local recipients for this year’s honor roll.”