Insidenova: “Residents of rural Sanders Lane in western Prince William County are moving forward with an effort to assemble and sell their properties to a data center developer. The effort is similar to what transpired on nearby Pageland Lane that led to the proposed and controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project.”
More Prince William homeowners band together to sell land to data center developers
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!