News

FredNats lose 7-6 to Fireflies

By Uriah Kiser


Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Columbia Fireflies rallied from down three runs to beat Fredericksburg 7-6 in the series finale, and the final game of a two-week road trip for the Nats.”

“Paul Witt crushed his 10th homer of the season in the top of the first inning, giving the Freddies an early 1-0 lead.”

“That was short lived though, as Columbia battled back in the bottom of the second. Erick Peña singled with two outs, and then stole second base. Brennan McNair drove him home with a single to right field to tie the game.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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