See who made the Dean’s List, graduated from college

Bucknell University celebrated over 800 graduates from the Class of 2023 on Sunday, May 14, 2023; Fredericksburg, Jake Wortman and Woodbridge, Nahom Ayele.

Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during The University of Alabama’s spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum:

Austin Anderson of Bristow received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Kylie Cropp of Manassas received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Arts

Brandon Edwards of Woodbridge received the following degree(s): Master of Science

Shannon Fogg of Dumfries received the following degree(s): Doctor of Nursing Practice

Reese Miller of Manassas received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Natalie Potell of Manassas received the following degree(s): Master of Library & Information Studies

Joshua Sackett of Gainesville received the following degree(s): Master of Fine Arts

Kayla White of Dumfries received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Sydney Wood of Woodbridge received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science

Commonwealth University-Lock Haven Announces Spring 2023 Dean’s List: Zachariah Kaatz, of Stafford and Anthony Simmons, of Woodbridge.

Emily Keegan, from Woodbridge, has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Widener University celebrated the achievements of 1,375 Chester-campus graduates including Michael Becketts of Manassas Park who earned a Doctor of Philosophy, Human Sexuality Studies from the College of Health and Human Services.

The following students have made the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York: John Brackett of Woodbridge is studying Business and Management and Colin Such of Manassas is studying Industrial & Management Engr.

Briana Marks of Woodbridge received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

Bridgewater College recognized more than 60 outstanding students during the annual College Awards ceremony on Saturday, April 15, 2023:

Hannah Nugent, a history and political science major from Gainesville received the John W. Wayland Scholarship in Public History, presented to a rising senior pursuing a degree in history, public history or teacher education.

Annaliese Franklin, a chemistry major from Stafford received the Dr. Stuart R. Suter Endowed Scholarship, presented to chemistry students with an interest in research and a minimum grade point average of 3.2.

Jacqueline Mayorga, a environmental science and biology major from Manassas received the Dr. Jacob S. Huffman Outstanding Student Leadership Award, presented annually to a senior to support them as they embark on a career, either in the workforce or in the pursuit of graduate studies.

Congratulations to the following students for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester: Shelby Mejia of Manassas.

Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to the spring 2023 Dean’s list: Princess Antwi of Dumfries, Jillian Koler of Manassas and Ava Thomas of Stafford.

Sydney Whittenburg of Dumfries a graduate of Forest Park Senior High School, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Music: Music Theatre.

Timothy Marriner of Stafford was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi and was initiated at National Intelligence University.

Kaycee Awuah of Stafford was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Georgia State University.

Kamila Errigo, from Woodbridge, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2023 Spring Quarter. Errigo is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Cedar Crest College Announces Dean’s List Spring 2023: Alana Connor of Manassas, Alexis Cummins of Stafford, and Megan Fiedler of Woodbridge.

Local Students Earn Degrees from University of Northern Colorado; Roody Labaze, of Fredericksburg, earns Bachelor of Fine Arts Acting.

This spring, more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students will earn degrees:

Autumn Moore of Woodbridge [College: Graduate College; Degree: Doctor of Philosophy; Major: Pharmacy]

Olivia Roberts of Stafford [College: College of Law; Degree: Juris Doctor; Major: Law]

Washburn University has announced its spring 2023 Dean’s List honorees: Jayden Hibbitt from Woodbridge.

Katherine Trout-Baron of Woodbridge was among the more than 1,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2023 spring semester.

Kieara Edwards, of Woodbridge is among more than 4,100 students graduating from Mississippi State University in spring 2023. Edwards received the Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Chloe Gross of Woodbridge named to Dean’s List at George Fox University.

Grace Hodanich, of Woodbridge was named to the Mississippi State University spring 2023 Deans’ List.

Seth Sutton, of Dumfries, has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List; Lillian Luong of Bristow, Caitlin Reardon of Lake Ridge, Maddie Melice of Manassas and Noelle Sterner of Stafford.