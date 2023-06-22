FredNats split double-header in South Carolina

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats and Fireflies split a doubleheader on Thursday night, with the Nats winning game one 5-1, and Columbia taking game two 3-2 in eight innings.”

“The Fireflies got on the board first when the game resumed in the bottom of the third inning. Brennon McNair was on first base when the game was initially suspended, and he promptly stole second base. He advanced to third base on a fly ball to right field, then scored on an Omar Hernandez RBI single to give Columbia the early 1-0 edge.”

“On to the top of the fifth, where the FredNats loaded the bases on a pair of walks and an opposite field single from Roismar Quintana. Armando Cruz then got hit by a pitch to force a run in, tying the ballgame at a run apiece. Later in the frame, with two outs, Daylen Lile came through with a line-drive double to right field. Two runs came in on the play, giving Fredericksburg a 3-1 lead.”