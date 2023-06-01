Youngkin eliminating degree requirement for many state jobs

The Center Square: “Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is taking historical measures by eliminating degree requirements and preferences for nearly 90% of commonwealth classified positions. The new “landmark” hiring preferences will provide equal consideration for all qualified applicants and allow state agencies to broaden their recruitment and talent pool.

“On Day 1 we went to work reimagining workforce solutions in government and this key reform will expand opportunities for qualified applicants who are ready to serve Virginians,” said Youngkin. The new hiring practice is set to take effect July 1, adding Virginia to a growing list of states eliminating the degree requirement for state jobs. Youngkin’s office noted the commonwealth advertises an average of over 20,000 job opportunities every year.”